Raleigh attorney suspended (access required)

Raleigh attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan June 26, 2018

Attorney: Gladys Nicole Clayton Location: Raleigh Bar membership: Member since 2005 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four years on May 21. After six months, Clayton may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: In 2015 the firm for which Clayton worked had its trust account randomly audited, and the audit ...

