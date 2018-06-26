Quantcast
Smithfield attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan June 26, 2018

Attorney: Cindy Huntsberry Location: Smithfield Bar membership: Member since 1979 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for five years on May 21. After one year, Huntsberry may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: A random procedural audit of Huntsberry’s trust account found numerous violations of trust account rules, including failure to ...

