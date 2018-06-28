Quantcast
Home / Top Legal News / Chief justice delivers wide-ranging State of Judiciary speech (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 28, 2018

  WILMINGTON--North Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin applauded lawmakers for enacting a law that raised the age for juvenile court jurisdiction and also gave a nod to lawyers and law schools throughout the state for ramping up their pro bono efforts. “While we endeavor to help those who are struggling, including our young people, ...

