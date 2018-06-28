Judges seek briefs after NC remapping case returned

GREENSBORO (AP) A federal judicial panel is seeking input from lawyers in a North Carolina redistricting case that the U.S. Supreme Court decided needs more work.

The judges ruled in January the state’s congressional boundaries were illegal partisan gerrymanders. The ruling was appealed. The Supreme Court on June 25 vacated that ruling and told the judges to examine the matter in light of another recent decision. The justices found Wisconsin voters who sued over legislative boundaries had not proven they have the right to bring their case in court.

On June 27, the three judges asked attorneys for advocacy groups, Democratic voters and Republican legislative leaders to file any legal briefs by July 11. They want thoughts on whether the North Carolina plaintiffs had legal standing to sue, or if more fact-finding is needed.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

