Judicial branch launches new website (access required)

By: David Donovan June 28, 2018

  For the first time in 22 years, the website for North Carolina’s court system has gotten a top-to-bottom overhaul, one intended to make the public face of the judicial branch more user-friendly and mobile-accessible. The new site, nccourts.gov, launched June 19 and replaces an old nccourts.org site that had been in service since the 1990s—the internet ...

