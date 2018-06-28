Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Judicial vacancy proposal now 1 vote from fall referendum (access required)

Judicial vacancy proposal now 1 vote from fall referendum (access required)

By: Gary Robertson, The Associated Press June 28, 2018

RALEIGH (AP) A proposal to alter how vacancies to North Carolina trial and appeals court judgeships are filled is just one vote away from going on ballots statewide this November in a referendum. The House gave its initial approval to the idea June 27 with 72 affirmative votes — the minimum required to advance constitutional amendments like ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo