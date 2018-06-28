NC judge named interim dean of NCCU’s law school

North Carolina Superior Court Judge Elaine O’Neal has been named to serve as interim dean of North Carolina Central University’s School of Law.

The university said in a release that O’Neal will begin serving in that role beginning July 16, 2018.

O’Neal will oversee daily activities of the law school while the university looks for a permanent law school dean.

She began working as a district court judge in 1994 before being elected to the Superior Court in 2011. She currently serves in the 14th District.

Prior to her election as a judge, she worked as a solo practitioner.

She earned her undergraduate degree in math before getting her J.D. from NCCU School of Law. She has previously served on the NCCU School of Law Board of Visitors. She is also a former commissioner of the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies.

She is currently on the board of directors for Systems of Care and is a member of the Gang Assessment Oversight Committee.

