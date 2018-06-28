Quantcast
By: Matt Chaney June 28, 2018

  Asheville attorney Jacqueline Grant was sworn in as the 124th president of the North Carolina Bar Association June 23 at the organization’s annual meeting in Wilmington. At the same meeting, LeAnn Brown, of Chapel Hill was chosen to for the role of president-elect. Grant is a partner with Roberts & Stevens. “I knew I wanted to be a ...

