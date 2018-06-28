Quantcast
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / State loses appeal of bungled death investigation award (access required)

State loses appeal of bungled death investigation award (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz June 28, 2018

  The state’s decision to challenge a ruling ordering the chief medical examiner’s office to pay more than $350,000 for botching a manner of death investigation has resulted in a costly backfire. The case centers on the death of Shannon Santimore’s husband, who shot himself while drinking with a friend. Police and the local medical examiner ...

