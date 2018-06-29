Grand jury indicts sheriff candidate on multiple charges

NEWTON (AP) A North Carolina grand jury has indicted a former candidate for sheriff whose ex-girlfriend accused him of putting a tracking device on her car.

A Lincoln County grand jury returned the indictment against former Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Jason Coy Reid on charges that include larceny, embezzlement and cyberstalking.

Authorities accuse Reid of placing an electronic tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car without her consent and contacted her to say he knew her location.

Reid was a candidate to replace his father as sheriff and resigned from his job in February to focus on his campaign. He lost the Republican primary in May.

Several news organizations, including The Associated Press, asked a judge to unseal warrants involving the Reid and the sheriff’s office.

