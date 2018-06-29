Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Special Features / Most Important Opinions for 2Q 2018 (access required)

Most Important Opinions for 2Q 2018 (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 29, 2018

  The most important opinions for the second quarter of 2018 Administrative State disability findings may deserve substantial weight An administrative law judge erred in according little weight to a North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services determination that the Social Security claimant qualified as disabled. The ALJ also did not properly consider the limited extent to which ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo