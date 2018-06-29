Quantcast
No end in sight to judicial election tumult

By: David Donovan June 29, 2018

North Carolina’s lawmakers capped off their final pre-election legislative session with a frenetic flurry of activity that wreaked havoc on candidate filing for this year’s judicial elections and could change the way that vacancies are filled in the state’s judiciary. Lawmakers narrowly approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would strip the governor of the power to ...

