Defendant's death wipes out restitution order

By: David Donovan July 2, 2018

The U.S. government will have to refund the restitution money it collected from a defendant who died while his conviction was on appeal, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has ruled in an unpublished decision. The court found that the 4th Circuit’s rule regarding abatement of restitution orders in such cases was no longer ...

