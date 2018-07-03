Quantcast
Real Property – Condemnation – Temporary Easement – Valuation – Expert Testimony – Public Trust Doctrine (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 3, 2018

  The defendant-landowners presented some expert testimony to support the jury’s award of $60,000 for the plaintiff-town’s temporary taking of a strip of the beach on defendants’ lot; therefore, the trial court should not have granted the town’s motion for judgment notwithstanding the verdict. However, one defense expert’s testimony related only to the diminution in value of ...

