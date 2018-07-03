Quantcast
By: Phillip Bantz July 3, 2018

When the North Carolina Supreme Court comes to town for a special session, you do what needs to be done to make sure the justices are comfortable. In Buncombe County, that meant expanding the bench inside the 90-year-old courthouse in Asheville ahead of the seven justices’ arrival on May 16. The bench in question has three seats for the judge, clerk and a testifying witness.

