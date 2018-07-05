Quantcast
Civil Practice – Standing – Settlement Agreement – Existing Claims – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

Civil Practice – Standing – Settlement Agreement – Existing Claims – Subject Matter Jurisdiction (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  After a receiver was appointed to settle the affairs of his business, plaintiff entered into a settlement agreement with the receiver, giving up all causes of action, including any unasserted claims. Accordingly, plaintiff lacked standing to sue defendants for their pre-settlement filing of a UCC-1 against assets of the business. We affirm the trial court’s grant ...

