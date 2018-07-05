Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Venue – Defendant’s Residence – Future Motions (access required)

Domestic Relations – Civil Practice – Venue – Defendant’s Residence – Future Motions (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  As required by G.S. § 50-3, the trial court found that, at the time plaintiff’s alimony action was brought, both parties resided in North Carolina and that plaintiff has since moved out of the state. However, even though there was some evidence that, when plaintiff filed her alimony action, defendant did not live in Randolph ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo