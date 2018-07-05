Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Custody Modification – Drafting Omissions – Contempt – Attorney's Fees

July 5, 2018

  The trial court failed to explicitly conclude that there had been a substantial change of circumstances affecting the minor children’s welfare, but the court found/concluded, “Father is entitled to a modification” of custody; the defendant-father could only be “entitled” if the trial court concluded there had been a substantial change of circumstances affecting the welfare ...

