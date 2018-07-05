Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Voluntary Placement (access required)

Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Neglect Adjudication – Voluntary Placement (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  Even though respondent’s daughter did well in a voluntary placement (made just as DSS was filing its neglect petition), since the conditions leading to the placement of the child outside of the home had not been corrected – the respondent-father was still incarcerated and the mother had not successfully engaged in substance abuse treatment, enrolled ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo