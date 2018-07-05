Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  Even though the child’s (Diana’s) paternal grandmother has recently been ordered to have no contact with Diana, and even though the respondent-father’s appeal seeks to have the grandmother considered as a family placement for Diana, the father’s appeal is not moot. We vacate the trial court’s order granting guardianship of Diana to a non-relative. Remanded for ...

