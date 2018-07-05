Quantcast
Domestic Relations – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – No-Merit Brief

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  Respondent’s counsel filed a no-merit brief pursuant to N.C. R. App. P. 3.1(d), and respondent did not exercise her right to file a pro se brief. No issues have been argued or preserved for our review. Appeal dismissed. In re L.V. (Lawyers Weekly No. 011-216-18, 2 pp.) (Hunter Murphy, J.) Appealed from Chatham County District Court (Beverly ...

