Last-minute changes shake up judicial candidate filing

By: David Donovan July 5, 2018

Candidate filing for this fall’s North Carolina judicial elections came to an unusually dramatic conclusion June 29, with legislators scrambling boundary lines literally on the eve of the filing deadline, a surprise Republican candidate filing at the last moment for a seat on the Supreme Court, and one candidate in New Hanover County seeing a ...

