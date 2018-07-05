Quantcast
Power to take public worker's resignation defined (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher July 5, 2018

Whether correctional officer Jeffrey Hunt told another prison employee “I quit” is irrelevant, according to a novel June 19 state Court of Appeals decision that makes clear who can and cannot accept the resignation of a public employee. Hunt allegedly submitted the verbal resignation to Queen Gerald, a unit manager at the Scotland Correctional Institution who ...

