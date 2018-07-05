Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Real Property – Condemnation – Civil Practice – Voluntary Dismissal – Pleadings Amendment – Reduced Deposit (access required)

Real Property – Condemnation – Civil Practice – Voluntary Dismissal – Pleadings Amendment – Reduced Deposit (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  In a condemnation action, the defendant is the claimant, so the defendant may take a voluntary dismissal, thereby accepting the condemnor’s deposit and ending the action. We reverse the trial court’s rejection of defendant’s voluntary dismissal and its grant of the plaintiff-city’s motion to amend its complaint. Facts The city condemned some of defendant’s land in order to ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo