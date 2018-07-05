Quantcast
Real Property – Right of First Refusal – Unrecorded – Purchaser's Knowledge – Specific Performance

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 5, 2018

  A right of first refusal is not required to be recorded; furthermore, when the defendant-buyer recorded its option to purchase the land in question, the buyer had actual notice of plaintiff’s right of first refusal and his desire to exercise it. The trial court did not err when it ordered the defendant-owner to transfer the ...

