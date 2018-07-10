Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Workers’ Compensation – Asbestosis – Employment Time – Insufficient – SSA Records – Pleural Plaques (access required)

Workers’ Compensation – Asbestosis – Employment Time – Insufficient – SSA Records – Pleural Plaques (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 10, 2018

Even though plaintiff presented evidence that her decedent worked for defendant Johns Manville for six months in the mid 1960’s, defendants presented the only available wage documentation from the decedent’s employment with Johns Manville – an Itemized Statement of Earnings Report from the Social Security Administration – which indicates that the decedent only worked for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo