Civil Practice – Standing – Real Property – Homeowners Association – Adherence to Bylaws

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 11, 2018

Once defendant received title to a planned community’s common area, defendant became a member of the community’s homeowners association; accordingly, he can challenge the association board’s standing to file suit against him. Where the association’s board did not follow the procedure set out in its bylaws before filing suit, the association does not have standing ...

