By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 11, 2018

Even though the record shows that defendant was served with “the notice of hearing on domestic violence protective order, ex parte domestic violence order of protection, notice of ex parte hearing, complaint and motion,” there is no indication that defendant was served with a summons. Because defendant did not waive service of process, the trial ...

