Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Post-Separation Debt Payments – 2013 Amendments – Alimony (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Post-Separation Debt Payments – 2013 Amendments – Alimony (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 11, 2018

Since the defendant-husband’s post-separation debt payments on a gleaner combine were made in 2015, they are subject to the 2013 amendments to the equitable distribution statute. Thereunder, post-separation debt payments are only divisible property if they constitute “[p]assive increases and passive decreases in marital debt and financing charges and interest related to marital debt.” G.S. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo