NC counties deadlock on early voting plans

By: Matt Chaney July 11, 2018

RALEIGH (AP) Early voting sites this fall in at least two North Carolina counties will be decided by state officials after local boards couldn’t agree on hours or locations.

Media outlets reported the Wake and Orange election boards deadlocked July 10.

Four-member county boards — comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans — across the state must approve unanimously early voting plans by July 20, or the nine-member state board will decide for them.

Wake County board members disagreed whether to have a site at North Carolina State University. The Orange County board couldn’t agree on weekend site hours.

The General Assembly recently moved up the October early voting start date one day, required weekday sites be open 12 hours a day and mandated uniform hours if sites are open additional weekend days.

