Criminal Practice – MS-13 murder convictions upheld (access required)

Criminal Practice – MS-13 murder convictions upheld (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle July 12, 2018

Six defendants tried together were properly convicted of murder and attempted murder offenses related to their gang membership. Their convictions were upheld despite challenges to prosecutorial conduct, jury instructions, evidence admitted at trial, joint trial, access to counsel, warrantless cell record access, and sentencing of young defendants without consideration of mitigating factors. Background Defendants Jesus Alejandro Chavez, ...

