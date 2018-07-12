Quantcast
Immigration – Court costs not a “penalty” that supports removal (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle July 12, 2018

An immigrant was not ineligible for cancellation of removal based solely on $100 in court costs that he paid after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor. Such costs, which are not discretionary and sometimes are imposed by the court clerk, are not punitive in nature. Background Petitioner Jose Guzman Gonzalez entered the United States illegally in the early ...

