Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Intellectual Property – Sovereign-immunity waiver for infringement not valid (access required)

Intellectual Property – Sovereign-immunity waiver for infringement not valid (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle July 12, 2018

The federal Copyright Remedy Clarification Act’s broad abrogation of states’ sovereign immunity for copyright infringement was not a valid exercise of Congressional authority, either under Article I’s Copyright Clause or § 5 of the Fourteenth Amendment. Background In 1717, the pirate Blackbeard captured a French merchant vessel, renamed her Queen Anne’s Revenge, and made her his flagship. ...

