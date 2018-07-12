Quantcast
By: Rebecca Lightle July 12, 2018

Fired the day after asking for grievance paperwork, a black employee reasonably believed she was subject to a hostile work environment that was attributable to her employer. The district court erred in granting summary judgment against her. Background In August 2013, the City of Laurel hired Plaintiff Felicia Strothers, a black woman, as an administrative assistant in ...

