Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals Unpublished / Real Property – Road Maintenance Agreement – Running with the Land – NCDCA (access required)

Real Property – Road Maintenance Agreement – Running with the Land – NCDCA (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 16, 2018

The defendant-property owners’ association for Steel Creek subdivision asserts that it is not bound by a road maintenance agreement (RMA) entered into between the property owners of neighboring Springbrook subdivision and the developer of Steel Creek. Although defendant claimed the RMA would not have appeared in a title search of Steel Creek property, since defendant ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo