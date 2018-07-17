Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Administrative / Administrative – Civil Practice – Appeals – Law of the Case – Labor & Employment – Public Employees (access required)

Administrative – Civil Practice – Appeals – Law of the Case – Labor & Employment – Public Employees (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2018

The first time petitioner sought a contested case hearing, the Office of Administrative Hearings incorrectly ruled that he was not entitled to a hearing after the governor designated his position as exempt from the Human Resources Act. Nevertheless, since plaintiff failed to appeal that final ruling, he is bound by it, and it is the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo