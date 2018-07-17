Quantcast
Attorneys – Fees – Corporate Merger – Class Action Settlement – Disclosure Only – Expenses (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2018

Plaintiffs’ class action lawsuits challenging a merger between Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc., and JAB Beech, Inc., resulted in supplemental disclosures to shareholders, and the court finds the materiality of those disclosures to be somewhere between nil and obvious. The court awards plaintiffs’ counsel $150,000 in fees, yielding an implied rate of $300 per hour (after ...

