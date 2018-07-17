Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2018

Where the defendant-debtor defaulted in this debt collection action, the trial court could not, sua sponte, raise the defenses of the statute of limitations and violation of G.S. § 58-70-115. We reverse the trial court’s denial of plaintiff’s motion for default judgment and its dismissal of the complaint. The statute of limitations must be timely pleaded, or ...

