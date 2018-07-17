Quantcast
Civil Practice – Prior Action Pending – Municipal – Towing Ordinance – Minor Amendments (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2018

Plaintiff sued the defendant-town over the town’s zoning ordinance, and the town removed the action to federal court based on a federal question. When the town made minor changes to the towing ordinance, plaintiff filed this second action – while the federal action was still pending – alleging only state-law claims. The minor ordinance amendments ...

