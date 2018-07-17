Man dies when bin dropped at North Carolina soup plant

MAXTON (AP) One man has died and another was hurt when a trash container fell off a forklift at a soup plant in North Carolina.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office told news outlets that 59-year-old Alex Radford of Laurinburg died July 15 when the container fell on him at the Campbell Soup Company plant in Maxton.

James Patterson of Maxton was hurt when he tried to help Radford and became pinned under the trash bin. Patterson was taken to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, South Carolina, for treatment.

Dolores Quesenberry with the North Carolina Department of Labor said the agency is working to determine whether any occupational safety and health standards were violated.

Campbell Soup said it’s the first death at the plant since it opened in 1979.

