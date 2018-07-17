Quantcast
Tort/Negligence – Over-Logging – Neighbor’s Trees – Independent Contractor (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 17, 2018

Generally, a company is not liable for the torts of an independent contractor committed in the performance of the contracted work. Plaintiff presented no evidence that an agency relationship existed between defendants and Otis Hill Logging – hired by defendants to cut timber from land adjacent to plaintiff’s. As a result, the only evidence before ...

