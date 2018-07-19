Quantcast
Attorneys’ fees, interest add up to big money in Map Act cases (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 19, 2018

  Jurors in Cumberland County have reached verdicts in two Map Act cases that highlight the high cost that the state—and, ultimately, its taxpayers—will have to shoulder for making property owners wait years, sometimes decades, to be paid for condemnation actions. In both cases, Chappell v. NCDOT and Thompson v. NCDOT, interest and attorneys’ fees far ...

