DOT hit for 'bad faith' (access required)

DOT hit for ‘bad faith’ (access required)

Agency missed appraisal deadlines

By: Phillip Bantz July 19, 2018

    A trial judge has sanctioned the North Carolina Department of Transportation for failing to meet court-ordered deadlines for appraising Map Act properties and acting with “reckless indifference, gross negligence and bad faith.” Forsyth County Superior Court Judge John Craig took the DOT to the woodshed in a July 6 order, finding that the appraisals in question ...

