Landowner to get $2.5M from DOT, almost 3x deposit (access required)

Landowner to get $2.5M from DOT, almost 3x deposit (access required)

By: David Donovan July 19, 2018

  The North Carolina Department of Transportation will pay $2.5 million—almost three times what it initially deposited—for taking almost an acre and a half of right-of-way, plus other takings, from a four-acre tract in Union County as part of its construction of the Monroe Bypass, the landowner’s attorneys report. Brady Wells, Jeremy Hopkins, George Autry and Stephanie ...

