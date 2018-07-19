Panel to summarize 6 constitutional amendments invites input

RALEIGH (AP) A state panel that will provide explanations to voters on six proposed amendments to the North Carolina Constitution on November ballots is inviting the public to offer suggestions.

The Constitutional Amendments Publication Commission meets July 31 to prepare official written summaries of referendum questions that will be made available to citizens. The summaries won’t be on ballots, but separate short captions the panel writes for each of the six amendments will.

The three-member commission is accepting proposed language for summaries and captions through July 25.

Lawmakers submitted last month referenda addressing voter ID, judicial vacancies, crime victims’ rights, board appointments, income tax rates and hunting and fishing.

Secretary of State Elaine Marshall leads the commission. Attorney General Josh Stein and Legislative Building administrator Paul Coble are the other members.

