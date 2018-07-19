Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / What would Robert Frost do? (access required)

What would Robert Frost do? (access required)

By: Phillip Bantz July 19, 2018

The Little Linguists Language Academy in Boone had a problem—neighbors were using the circular gravel driveway in front of the school as a cut-through road. The academy’s owners, Daniel and Carroll Olson, concerned about the safety of their students, remedied the issue by blocking the driveway with a trailer that featured an advertisement for the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo