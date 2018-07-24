Quantcast
Civil Practice – Business Court Designation – Intellectual Property – Pharmaceuticals – Nexus

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2018

Where the disputes in this case are related to the use and performance of a drug and will ultimately affect the drug’s value as intellectual property, this action is properly designated as a business court case under G.S. § 7A-45.4(a)(5). Plaintiff’s opposition to the business court designation is overruled. Cardiorentis AG v. IQVIA Ltd. (Lawyers Weekly No. ...

