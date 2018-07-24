Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Solar Energy – Failed Projects – Refunds – Tax Credit – Negotiation Costs – Good Faith (access required)

Contract – Solar Energy – Failed Projects – Refunds – Tax Credit – Negotiation Costs – Good Faith (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor July 24, 2018

Where the defendant-seller failed to meet the project development milestones set out in the parties’ agreement, the plaintiff-buyer was allowed to – and did – elect a refund of the sums it had paid to the seller for the two projects in question. Although the same agreement set out the buyer’s obligation to negotiate in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo