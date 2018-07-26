Southport police chief arrested after investigation

SOUTHPORT (AP) The police chief of a coastal North Carolina city has been arrested following what authorities say was a “long-term investigation” by the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s office announced Southport Police Chief Gary Smith’s arrest in a brief press release July 26.

The press release said the arrest followed the “long-term investigation” but did not give any details about the allegations Smith faces.

Online records for the Brunswick County Detention Center do not list an attorney for Smith.

