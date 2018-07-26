Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Southport police chief arrested after investigation

Southport police chief arrested after investigation

By: The Associated Press July 26, 2018

SOUTHPORT (AP) The police chief of a coastal North Carolina city has been arrested following what authorities say was a “long-term investigation” by the FBI and State Bureau of Investigation.

The Brunswick County District Attorney’s office announced Southport Police Chief Gary Smith’s arrest in a brief press release July 26.

The press release said the arrest followed the “long-term investigation” but did not give any details about the allegations Smith faces.

Online records for the Brunswick County Detention Center do not list an attorney for Smith.

 

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo