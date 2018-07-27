Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / NCCU remains ‘approved’ (access required)

NCCU remains ‘approved’ (access required)

ABA points to ‘concrete steps’ to comply with standards

By: Heath Hamacher July 27, 2018

Earlier this year, the North Carolina Central University School of Law, responding to American Bar Association concerns regarding the school’s academic attrition and low bar passage, said that it was going to raise its own standards. The changes made by the Durham institution since then have paid off, as the ABA announced recently that after a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo